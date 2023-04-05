Woman in Vittangi inhaled coolant – the police are drawing up a report

The alarm came in shortly after 10pm on Tuesday evening.

– The woman inhaled glycol and coolant water and was transported by ambulance to the emergency room in Kiruna. A patrol has drawn up a report about a workplace accident, says Hans Lindmark, RLC officer at the police command centre.

Can cause severe symptoms

How the woman is doing right now is unclear, but the patrol has been able to hold an interrogation with her during the night. But the content of glycol can create a real mess for the body.

Namely, coolant contains the substance ethylene glycol and according to The Chemicals Inspectorate, many children and adults are poisoned every year. Ethylene glycol can cause serious symptoms such as convulsions, unconsciousness and severe kidney damage if you drink it. In children, a single sip can cause serious poisoning.