“The Aristocats”: the Disney remake has already announced its director

“Los aristogatos” They join the extensive catalog of Disney films that have their adaptation in “realistic version”, and already revealed who will be the filmmaker in charge of the project.

This was revealed by the specialized American media Deadline, who confirmed that the film will be the first made by the director Ahmir “Questlove” Thompsonwho made the Oscar-winning documentary, “Summer of Soul” (2021). He will also serve as executive producer and music supervisor for the film.

Will Gluck (“Peter Rabbit”) y Keith Bunin (writer of “United,” for Disney) wrote the script for the film, which is produced by Tarik Trotter, Shawn Gee and Zarah Zohlman with Two One Five Entertainment.

“The Aristocats” premiered on December 24, 1970 in the United States, following the story of a cat named Duchess and her three kittens Marie, Berlioz and Toulouse, who live in the mansion of a French artist, opera singer Madame Adelaide Bonfamille. . When the woman tells her butler Edgar de ella of her decision to allocate her fortune to her kitties, he sets a plan in motion to get rid of them. Only then would he collect the inheritance. Far from home, the cats cross paths with Thomas O’Malley from the Suburb, who offers to help them get back.

It is the second film, after “The Jungle Book”to be released after the death of Walt Disney and one of the only ones not to be based on a popular or classic story of literature.

With its remake, it will be part of the Mickey House catalog that brought many of its films starring animals such as “The Lion King” and “Lady and the Tramp” to the big screen. This year -after a 2022 that presented “Pinocchio”- will premiere “Peter Pan and Wendy” and “The Little Mermaid”.