“I was only a shadow of myself”: Giuseppa explains why her pregnancy was a real shock

Giuseppa and Paga announced on October 31 that they are expecting their first child, a baby girl expected in May. The two reality TV candidates met on the set of the show The people of Marseille vs the rest of the world and have not left each other since, despite their great age difference. They have been living on a small cloud for several months and are enjoying every moment before the arrival of their little girl, whom they are impatiently awaiting. This Friday, March 24, Giuseppa posted a new video on his YouTube channel (to see here) in which she answers many questions from her community about her pregnancy. The young woman first answered the question: “When did you feel ready to be a mom?”, and did not hesitate to be frank about the difficulties she encountered.

“It was in our plans as a couple, but not right away“

Giuseppa first explained that Paga was totally ready to become a dad. “Everyone suspects, at least for people who know Paga, he was totally ready to be a dad. It was something he had wanted for a very long time”, she explained. However, that was not really his case. “And I’m not going to hide it from you, not at all! I was not ready before I got pregnant to be a mom. Obviously, with Paga, we talked about it. It was in our plans as a couple, but not right away. So, to tell you the truth, it was a surprise… It was quite shocking to me, actually, I wasn’t ready, but I wasn’t for abortion at all.“, she continued.

“It was inconceivable to have an abortion!“

The young woman then confided that abortion was never an option for her. “I could not conceive of aborting or losing this baby voluntarily because my relationship with Paga, in my eyes, is perfect. We love each other so much… (…) In my head, when I thought about keeping the baby, I had bouts of stress because necessarily, I was not yet psychologically ready to tell myself that I was going to be a mom. But it was inconceivable to have an abortion! So the logic was to keep it“, she confessed to her community. Giuseppa then spoke openly about his mental health. “When I had my pregnancy test, I had doubts, fears, questioning. I was upset because I put a lot of things on the table about my past. And I wondered if I was capable of loving a child…“, she confided.

However, the mom-to-be took time for herself and to think about what she wanted, which was extremely beneficial. “I can tell you: I have changed. I am no longer the same Giuseppa that you knew, that my family, my friends knew because I am more peaceful, thoughtful, I take more height and step back from situations. There is nothing that matters as much as before and it’s all about our child”, she concluded.