Seven pages to travel the world exchanging work for lodging

HelpX, Worldpackers and WWOOF are some of the many options available on the web to travel sustainably and without paying for accommodation

More and more travelers are looking for new ways to explore the world without having to spend large sums of money on accommodation and transportation. An alternative that has become popular in recent years is the exchange of accommodation for job, a practice that allows travelers to temporarily work at different destinations in exchange for accommodation and, in some cases, food.

it can be considered a sustainable way of leading a nomadic life. Although it can also be an option for some vacation.

“We did a job exchange experience for accommodation with my partner and we stayed for a month in a hostel in Punta Rubia, Uruguay. We got the offer through HelpX. We worked part-time: we made the rooms, made breakfast and took care of the maintenance. From 3 in the afternoon we were free and we took the opportunity to go to the beach and get to know the area. It was a great experience”, says Matías, in dialogue with iProfessional.

Trading work for accommodation: where to start

Next, seven pages that facilitate this type of exchange and allow travelers to experience new cultures and ways of life while working and staying for free.

Workaway

This is one of the most known and used pages by travelers looking to exchange work for accommodation. The platform has a wide variety of hosts around the world, from farms and hostels to volunteer projects and sustainable communities. As detailed on the site there are more than 50,000 opportunities worldwide.

HelpX

This site is similar to Workaway. HelpX connects travelers with hosts who need help with different tasks. Jobs can range from farming and gardening to childcare and language teaching.

Worldpackers

This platform offers the opportunity to work in hostels, Hotels and other tourism-related businesses in exchange for lodging and other benefits, such as discounts on tours and activities. “Our community has more than 9 years of history, more than 130,000 reviews made and hosts in more than 140 countries,” the site highlights.

WWOOF

“WWOOF started 50 years ago and grew from a small group in the 1970s to a global community of hundreds of thousands today,” the site said. This is one of the oldest and most established sites in the world of exchanging work for accommodation. WWOOF connects travelers with organic farms and projects related to sustainable agriculture around the world.

Hippohelp

On this platform, which has more than 80,000 users, Hosts offer room and board in exchange for help with everyday tasks like cleaning, gardening, and home maintenance.

Trustroots

The page focuses on the community of travelers and offers free accommodation in the homes of other travelers who are willing to receive guests. In addition, the platform encourages cultural exchange and friendship between users. “We want a world that fosters trust, adventure, and intercultural connections,” the portal notes.

Volunteers Bas

It is a platform that connects travelers with volunteer projects around the world. Initiatives can range from helping social projects to nature conservation. Volunteers Base offers room and board in exchange for volunteer work.

Before deciding to embark on a business trip for accommodation, it is important to do your research and be sure

A description of the tasks guests are expected to perform is accessed on the mentioned platforms. At the same time, there are photos of the sites that will be visited as well as an assessment of the hosts and spaces for comments.

Work in exchange for accommodation is not a new idea, but with the rise of the internet and networks, many pages have emerged that facilitate the connection between travelers and hosts. In turn, this falls under a sharing economy in which this form of connection is becoming more and more frequent, in which it not only seeks to avoid spending large sums of money but also focuses on creating community and friendship ties.

By staying with local hosts, travelers get a chance to get up close to culture and daily life in a new place, which it allows them to acquire a more authentic and enriching perspective of the place they visit.

However, it is important to note that exchanging work for accommodation not suitable for all travelers. This kind of experiencerequires a great deal of flexibility, adaptability, and a willingness to work. Travelers unwilling to undertake tasks or comfortable with the idea of ​​living with local hosts may find this experience too challenging.

Recommendations for travelers looking for accommodation in exchange for work

Therefore, before deciding to embark on a business trip for accommodation, it is important to thoroughly research your options and ensure that you are prepared for the demands and challenges that may arise.

With the rise of the internet and networks, many pages emerged that facilitate the connection between travelers and hosts

Here there is Some things travelers should keep in mind when choosing a proposal: