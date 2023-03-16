Encouraged by a better global climate, the Merval and Argentine shares on Wall Street operate with gains of up to 5%

The local and foreign equity segment enjoy a green day, encouraged by the best mood of the NYSE investors

After a session with hard falls, the ADRs of Argentine companies Those listed abroad show increases of up to 5.3%, led by Central Puerto, with the same trend shown by the main US stocks. At the local level, the Buenos Aires stock market marks a rise of 4.20%, while measured against the cash dollar it stands at US$546.

In the fixed income segment, sovereign bonds in dollars under foreign legislation register ups and downs, while titles in pesos with CER adjustment mark increases of up to 0.76%, where the performance of the TX24 stands out. Thus, the risk increases to settle at 2,408 basis points.

In the peso market, the BCRA could have today in its meeting of the Board of Directors of a rise of 500 basis points in the reference rate (Leliq at 28 days), which would lead to a TNA of 80% (TEA of 117.4% and TEM of 6.7%).

The transcendence occurs after the inflationary acceleration in February, with core inflation accelerating further and showing strong nominal pressures. After the inflation data for January, the monetary authority kept the reference rate unchanged, due to the fact that core inflation did not explain most of the acceleration compared to December, a phenomenon that did occur in February.

What happens in international markets

Wall Street trades with profits, after the European Central Bank surprise markets with a 0.50% interest rate hike amid continued concerns about the global banking system.

Wednesday’s turmoil at Credit Suisse and an overnight intervention by Swiss National Bank led investors to expect a more modest 0.25% increase from the ECB as central banks weigh concerns about financial stability against inflation that remains high. However, none of that happened.

Argentine shares on Wall Street and sovereign bonds in dollars operate with profits

Last night, Swiss credit announced that it would borrow up to 50 billion Swiss francs, or about $54 billion.

Markets bet 75% on the Fed raising rates by 0.25% at its meeting monetary politicsbelow expectations for a 50 basis point rate hike before last week’s banking turmoil.

Wall Street

The main Wall Street indices are trading higher. Thus, the S&P 500 advances 1.52%; the industrial Dow Jones adds 1%; and the technological Nasdaq advances 2.20%.

Merval

The Merval registers a gain of 4.20%. Thus, the rises of the leading shares were registered by Central Puerto (6.89%); Aluar (6.85%); and Transportadora Gas del Norte (6.32%).

ADRs

The Argentine shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange operated with a majority of greens led by Central Puerto (5.3%); Macro Bank (3.5%); and Transportadora Gas del Sur (3.1%).

bonds

Sovereign bonds in dollars under foreign legislation register ups and downs, while titles in pesos with CER adjustment mark increases of up to 0.76%, where the performance of the TX24 stands out.

Risk country

The country risk is located around 2,408 basis points.