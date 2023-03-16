The life of a dyspraxic: “Sometimes I’m a little ashamed of my AESH, especially in front of the third”

Marius is a young boy of almost 12 years old, passionate about sport and full of spirit. The young Lorrain, diagnosed with dyspraxia during his year of CP, has just entered college. He is educated in a general class, while waiting to integrate a localized unit for inclusive education (Ulis).

Aware of his difficulties, he strives to overcome them in everyday life and at school. From here, it is Marius who tells:

“Until I was 3 years old, I was a rather angry little boy. According to my parents, I often lose my pacifier and I complain that they give it back to me. Over time, they realize that these tantrums are not due to a bad temper, but to the fact that I can’t see much. They prescribed me glasses, and I’m better. My father likes to say that the first thing I noticed when they put glasses on my nose were the big ears of a Mickey plush, so hard to miss! It shows just how blurry I was seeing.

But glasses aren’t everything. I still feel a little lost in my environment. I no longer find my parents on the ski slopes, where we go very regularly in winter – we live near the Vosges –, or at Disneyland, even though they are a few meters from me. I have trouble with team sports: when I play football or basketball, I often score against my camp. I can’t find my position