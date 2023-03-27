Original and faithful to her style: what is the Paula Chaves bikini collection like?

One of the Argentine figures who managed to position himself in the world of fashion and show business, is Paula Chavez. In addition to leading the catwalks for more than 20 years along with other successful models, the brunette became even more popular dancing in the “Showmatch” contest where she met her current husband Pedro Alfonso and with whom she has 3 children: Olivia, Baltazar and Filipa.

In addition to always being very happy to work on what she likes, the famous Paula Chavez she found television and theater as her new passions and Peter accompanies her in that. Together they star in the theatrical production “A Perfect Plan” in Villa Carlos Paz and she is already one of the people’s favorites.

During the summer season, the famous model and actress She was super relaxed in Carlos Paz with her family, and at the same time offering her role in the play, but Paula Chavez did not stop enjoying. So much so that the model was shown in different swimsuits when taking a dip in the pool or simply being under the sun.

Paula Chaves.

The microbikinis became one of the great trends of this summer and Paula he did not want to be left out. The brunette was one of those who showed them on Instagram and her fans went crazy. From the smoothest and most micro, to the embroidered ones and with super sophisticated textures, Peter Alfonso’s wife knew how to show them off and was more than happy.

The emotional post of Paula Chaves

Through his Instagram account, which already has more than 4 million followers, Paula He shared a tender image with his daughter Filipa in his arms and wrote: “In this, always. I feel that we are saying goodbye little by little to breastfeeding and so many feelings are mixed, my last baby, so many years of dedication and love, “he began saying the famous

The model and her daughter Filipa.

“What a mix of feelings, not wanting to finish and at the same time not giving more. Can you tell me about your experiences? I need them,” the model concluded and took refuge in her followers.