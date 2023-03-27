Another witness testifies about Trump’s hush money payments to porn stars

According to consistent media reports, former publisher of the tabloid “National Enquirer”, David Pecker, appeared before the so-called grand jury in New York on Monday. Pecker is said to have worked with Trump’s attorney Michael Cohen at times to pay hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels.

New York prosecutor Alvin Bragg is investigating the ousted ex-president for payments to Daniels and model Karen McDougal – an indictment seems likely. Investigators are also wondering whether Trump may have violated campaign finance laws by making the payment. The 23-member grand jury will decide whether to press charges after the prosecutor has presented evidence.

It remains unclear when the grand jury will vote on an indictment. Most observers assume that this is imminent. The process could theoretically drag on for weeks.