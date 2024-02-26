They confirm the death of Marvel actor Kenneth Mitchell

MIAMI.- He actor Kenneth Mitchel, who participated in Star Trek: Discovery y Captain Marveldied after battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, disease popularly known as Lou Gehrig. The fact was confirmed by his family through a statement on social networks.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, son and dear friend,” reads the message that accompanies an image in which the actor is seen with his family and clarifies that the event occurred. on February 24.

“For five and a half years, Ken faced a series of terrible challenges resulting from ALS. And in true Ken style, he managed to overcome each of them with grace and commitment to live a full and joyful life in every moment. He lived according to the principles that every day is a gift and that we never walk alone. His life is a brilliant example of how happy you can be when you live fully,” the writing states.

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a disease that affects the nervous system, specifically the neurons in the brain and spinal cord. The main symptom of the pathology is the loss of muscle control. It is known as Lou Gehrig’s disease (1903-1941) because it was diagnosed with the Yankee baseball player.

Career and illness

Kenneth was born on November 24, 1974 in Toronto, Canada. He was 49 years old and from a young age he remained linked to cinema and television, achieving several performances. However, the most emblematic of him was in a series of Star Trek: Discovery and in Captain Marvel from 2019, where he played Carol Danvers’ father.

He also gave his voice to characters in animated series Star Trek.

His family also highlighted his commitment to his profession and the love with which he always executed his goals.

“Ken was diligent and hardworking in everything he did, but as a father these traits found their fullest expression. He was extremely dedicated to being a positive and fun force in his children’s lives. He will always be proud of who his children have become” , the statement continues.

The actor was diagnosed with the disease in 2018, and in 2019 he had to use a wheelchair because his motor skills were compromised. In 2020, he exposed his condition and how his life became a constant struggle; However, he expressed his desire to face this stage with optimism.

The family also pointed out that the interpreter always expressed his gratitude to his followers for the support he received since he made his condition public.

“I think, over time, it became a theme of us accepting this with grace. In a way, we tried to see the beauty in it. I’ll never forget that one of my co-stars from Star Trek He told me: ‘You have a choice. You can see it in many ways, but try to see it as a gift that allows you to experience life in a way that most people don’t have,” she said in an interview he gave to People.