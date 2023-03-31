Frastanz: Rescue vehicle crashes into cars and buses

Yesterday evening there was a traffic accident involving several vehicles and considerable property damage on Satteinser Straße (L54) in Frastanz.

At around 5:20 p.m., an ambulance drove on Satteinser Strasse (L54) in the direction of Satteins, with blue lights flashing and the follow-up horn switched on, in order to get to a rescue operation. At the height of the motorway bridge, a car driving ahead reduced its speed and steered to the right-hand edge of the lane to allow the emergency vehicle to drive past. The driver of the rescue vehicle then started to overtake and got in the way of an oncoming rural bus.

Significant property damage to the bus and rescue vehicle

To avoid a head-on collision, the driver of the emergency vehicle braked hard and steered the vehicle back into the right lane. The ambulance touched the car of the vehicle in front and skidded due to the rain-soaked road. The rural bus tried to swerve and also braked sharply, but also skidded and collided sideways with the rescue vehicle.