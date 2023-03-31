3.1 magnitude earthquake is felt in the city of Cobquecura

The earthquake began at 04:54 (local time) (Infobae)

A 3.1 magnitude earthquake was perceived in the Chilean city of Cobquecuraaccording to official information from the National Seismological Center (CSN).

The updated information requires that the telluric movement began at 04:54 hours (local time) this Friday, March 31.

The epicenter of the tremor was 81.0 kilometers northwest of the cityat -35.747 degrees of latitude and -73.555 degrees of longitude and had a depth of 28.0 kilometers.

Remember that in the event of any tremor follow information only from official sourcesavoid falling into rumors or false news.

After an earthquake, check your home in search of possible damages, use your cell phone only in case of emergency, avoid saturating telephone linesdo not light matches or candles until make sure there is no gas leak. It is important to mention that after a major telluric movement, replicas can be filedso it is important to be vigilant.

An earthquake can happen at any time, so it is important to be prepared with the following measures: prepare a civil protection plan, organize evacuation drills, find safety zones at home, school or workplace and set up a emergency backpack.

during an earthquake keep calm and stay in a safe place, stay away from objects that could fall, do not use the elevators, do not stay in the stairwell, or in the doorway.

if you are in a carpark and stay away from buildings, trees and poles; if you are on the coast, leave the beach and take refuge in high areas, before the possibility of a tsunami; and if you are in a wheelchair and you cannot move to a safe place, stop the wheels and protect your head and neck with your arms.

Chile is one of the countries with the most seismic activity on the planetthis is due to its geographical and geotectonic location, since it is within one of the areas with increased energy releasein the permanent convergence of the “Nazca Plate” and the “South American Plate”in the so-called subdiction zone.

Furthermore, the country is located in a region known as Pacific Ring or Ring of Fireconsidered the region with the largest number of volcanoes and tremors on the planet.

This area gathers 75% of the volcanoes that exist in the world and includes more than 450 volcanic structures, in addition, it is where they occur 90% of the seismic activity worldwide and 81% of the strongest telluric movements of the planet.

Only in Chile have occurred 50% of the tsunamis of which there are records in the worldaccording to information from the Department of Risk Management in Emergencies and Disasters.

The Pacific Ring of Fire, the region with the most seismic and volcanic activity in the world (File)

Pacific Ring of Fire reaches the entire Pacific coast, starting in Chile, passing through Central America, Mexico, the United States, touring the Aleutian Islands, later down the coasts of Russia, Japan, Taiwan and the Philippines, until reaching New Zealand.

Some volcanoes that are located in the Pacific Ring of Fire and that have generated important eruptions with great damage on a global scale are: the Krakatoa In Indonesia, Mount Fuji in Japan, mount st helen in the United States, the Bump in Mexico and the Nevado del Ruiz in Colombia, among others.

Every time a major earthquake or eruption occurs in this region, the fear arises that the Pacific Ring of Fire is “activated” causing more natural disasters, however, this is not possiblesince each tremor or volcanic activity is mostly independent of each other, that is, they are not directly related.

Since 1570, there have been about a hundred earthquakes of great force in Chile, of which almost thirty were of magnitude greater than 8.

According to the Department of Risk Management in Emergencies and Disasters, on average, it occurs an earthquake above 8 magnitude every 10 years. These are some of the most relevant tremors recorded in the history of Chile.

The strongest earthquake in history

On the afternoon of May 22, 1960, a the largest earthquake on record, with magnitude 9.5, had as its epicenter the city of Traiguén, in the province of Malleco. However, it is known as the “Valdivia earthquake” because it was where there was more damage.

The seismic activity also caused a tsunami with waves up to 10 meters high that devastated a good part of the south of the country. The tsunami suffered beyond Chile, reaching Asia, in Japan, for example, it was hit by waves six meters high, leaving several deaths and significant damage in its wake.

The official death toll is not precise, just it is known that there were more than 2 thousand victims.

Chile has the strongest earthquake on record (File)

The last great earthquake

The last great tremor that hit Chile was the one known as “27F” which occurred on February 27, 2010, the second strongest earthquake in its history.

With 8.8 of magnitudethe telluric movement had as its epicenter the coasts of the Maule region and surprised the population during dawn.

Just like in 1960, less than an hour after the earthquake, a tsunami hit the country, mainly in the Maule and Biobío regions. Outside of Chile, the tsunami reached Peru, Ecuador, Colombia and Costa Rica, without major damage.

Because of the earthquake more than 500 people died and there were around fifty people missing.

The most recent strong earthquake in Chile was 8.8 magnitude (Photographic and Digital Archive of the National Library of Chile)

deadliest earthquake

On the night of January 24, 1939, a the deadliest earthquake in Chilean history. An earthquake of magnitude 8.3 it was felt from Valparaíso and up to Temuco, however, it was in Concepción and Chillán where the most damage was concentrated.

This seismic activity was known as the Chillán earthquake because it was right there where it caused the most destruction, just to say that more than half of its buildings fell down.

As a result of the tremor, electricity, telephone and telegraph services were interrupted, there was no transportation, the railway station was left on the ground and the disaster caused a lack of food and water.

The deadliest earthquake in Chile (Photographic and Digital Archive of the National Library of Chile).

The 1939 Chillán earthquake is the tragedy that has claimed the most fatalities in Chile. The official death toll was 24,000, but some estimate that it was close to 30,000, although only 5,685 were identified.

Other earthquakes

In addition to the aforementioned earthquakes, there have been other important ones in the history of Chile.

For example, there have been two other telluric movements with magnitude greater than 8.5however, these have happened more than 100 years ago -not counting the tremors already mentioned-, according to CSN records.

On the morning of July 8, 1730, it was perceived an 8.7-magnitude earthquake in Valparaíso that left around 3,000 dead. Another earthquake, this time 8.8 of magnitude, was reported in Arica the night of September 16, 1615, which surprisingly left no victims.

On the other hand, there two more earthquakes that left a balance of more than 2 thousand deaths: on the night of May 9, 1877, in Iquique, a a magnitude 8.5 earthquake; and that of the morning of February 8, 1570, which had a magnitude of 8.3.