09.00 This is how jobs are affected by Sweden’s green transition

The conclusions of the report “Employment Roadmap” are presented and commented on. Which jobs are created and which disappear during a green transition? Organiser: LO and think tank Global challenge. From 17/3.

10.45 Why aren’t more mass crimes solved?

Despite increased resources, more employees and a major reorganization, the police achieve worse results when it comes to investigating mass crimes. The National Audit Office has examined why and is presenting a new report. Organizer: SNS. From 15/3.

12.00 Rapport

12.03 Press meeting with the government about Swedish education for Ukrainians

Labor Market and Integration Minister Johan Pehrson (L) and Education Minister Mats Persson (L) present the government’s proposal for budget investment in Swedish education for Ukrainians. From 08.30 this morning

12.35 Will Sweden succeed in solving the EU’s migration crisis?

The number of asylum applications increased significantly in 2022, reports of deaths in the Mediterranean continue and people who have been rejected remain. How should the EU handle migration? Debate with EU parliamentarians Charlie Weimers (SD), Tomas Tobé (M) and Alice Bah Kuhnke (MP). Program manager: Marcus Carlehed. From 21/3.

13.00 The Prime Minister reports from the EU summit LIVE

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson (M) informs the Riksdag about last week’s meeting in Brussels with the EU’s heads of state and government. Afterwards, members of parliament can ask questions.

14.00 Cultural school grant and decline in housing construction DIREKT

Directly after the return report from the summit, there will be interpellation debates in the Riksdag. Ministers answer the members’ written questions submitted in advance

16.00 Rapport

16.05 Happened today

ATTENTION! Tables can be changed in news mode

Here you can see a longer tableau

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive the weekly newsletter in email form

To Forum in SVT Play – clip and broadcast