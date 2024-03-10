Puerto Rican MLB closer has a date to return after an inactive year

NEW YORK.- The Puerto Rican closer of the New York Mets, Edwin Díaz, is ready to see action for the first time in the MLB since he ruptured a patellar tendon during World Baseball Classic in 2023.

The two-time All-Star is scheduled to be the first reliever after starter Tylor Megill and the right-hander will have a 20-pitch limit when he faces Miami on Monday night in preseason in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

“Excited for the boys, for the whole team, for myself,” Venezuelan manager Carlos Mendoza said Sunday. “The fact that he can pitch in a major league game for the first time, as you know, after a long year of recovery and everything that goes into it, I think is important for us.”

Picsart_23-03-16_19-26-23-099.jpg Puerto Rican pitcher Edwin Díaz (39) receives help from coach Ricky Bones and the medical staff after being injured in a game against the Dominican Republic, on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Miami. New York Mets announce how much time they will take to rehab AP / David Santiago

Díaz injured his right knee while celebrating with his teammates after closing out Puerto Rico’s 5-2 victory over the Dominican Republic last March.

His injury was the first of many for the Mets in 2023, leading the club to part with Cy Young winners Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer at the trade deadline before manager Buck Showalter was fired a year later. of the metropolitans qualified for the postseason as a wild card.

Other MLB news:

Corbin Burnes will be the opening day starting pitcher for the Baltimore Orioles, which was expected after the star right-hander was acquired from Milwaukee in a trade last month.

Manager Brandon Hyde made the official announcement this Sunday.

“It’s a great honor for me to let you know,” Hyde told media in Florida. “We’ve been talking about it for a while, and we’re really excited to see him launch on opening day.”

It’s the third straight opening day start for Burnes, 29, who got the nod the previous two seasons in Milwaukee.

Source: AP