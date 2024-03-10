Two Ohio women take an elderly man’s body to a bank to withdraw their money

In a macabre event, Two Ohio women took the lifeless body of an 80-year-old man to a bank to withdraw money from his account.and then they left the body in a hospital.

Karim Casbohm63 years old, and Feral Bea of ​​Flowers55, were charged on Tuesday, March 4, with serious abuse of a corpse and robbery from a person protected class, according to Ashtabula County Municipal Court records cited by the agency AP.

On Monday night, police received a tip that two women had left a body in the emergency room at Ashtabula County Medical Center, without providing information on the identity of the deceased person or themselves.

Foto: Facebook/Ashtabula Police Department

Later, one of the women called the hospital to provide information about the deceased, whom she identified as Douglas Layman80, of Ashtabula.

At the deceased elderly man’s home, the agents questioned both women, who told them that they had found Layman dead in the house where the three lived.

Robert StellAshtabula police chief, reported in a Press release Thursday that the defendants, assisted by an unidentified third person, placed Layman in the front seat of their car and drove to a bank, where they withdrew money from your account.

The body “was placed in the vehicle in such a way that it was visible to bank staff for the purpose of making the withdrawal.”Stell said, adding that the financial institution “had allowed this before, as long as he was with them in the vehicle.”

The authorities revealed that Casbohm had a relationship with Layman in recent yearswhile Feralo had been living in the same house for a few months.

The women alleged that it was common for They will withdraw money from the old man’s accountbut they did not give a full explanation as to why they went to the bank that day.

“They couldn’t do that to an animal,” he declared. James Hubbardstepson of the victim, TV channels. “I don’t understand what they were thinking and how that money meant so much to them.”

Hubbard noted that Casbohm was her stepfather’s girlfriend for approximately three years. Concerned about the woman’s past behavior, he said he repeatedly asked Layman if he should help get Casbohm out of her home.

“I was in a position where I didn’t want to live alone,” Hubbard explained. “He has been through hell with this woman: three years of drugs, theft, selling her things.”

“He was just a great guy, he really was. He didn’t bother anyone. He was reserved, he helped people as much as he could. “He has always been there for our family,” stated the man shocked by the events.

Ashtabula County Prosecutor Cecilia Cooperdescribed the situation as “very unusual” and revealed that the women withdrew around $900As reported WJWaffiliate of Fox.

Casbohm was arraigned and ordered detained on $5,000 bail, while Feralo’s hearing was scheduled for next week.

Police continue to investigate and additional charges may be filed. Prosecutors indicated that the suspects They could face up to a year in prison.

The cause of Layman’s death has not yet been revealed, but the Coroner’s Office said an autopsy on the body could take up to eight months.