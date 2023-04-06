Capital Bra: excitement about the star rapper! Tour completely cancelled!

Sun, summer, sunshine – everything could be so beautiful, but while Capital Bra (28) is having a good time on vacation, dark clouds are gathering in the rap sky in Germany…

Originally, the gangster rapper wanted to switch off with his boys on vacation in Thailand in order to treat himself to some relaxation before the upcoming tour. But now the musician surprises with bad news.

Capital Bra’s tour is cancelled! With words that resonate a lot …

On his Instagram channel, the rap star angrily shared: “Bratans and Bratinas, I’ve just been informed that my tour is being canceled by the promoter. I would have loved to play it! I’m so sorry.”

Sad certainty for fans: his arena tour will not take place Photo: capital_bra/Instagram

Then there is this sentence that makes you prick up your ears: “I can’t and don’t want to say more about it today”.

Huge disappointment for fans who have been teased by Capital Bra in the past. Because the tour, which was originally planned for 2019 with rapper Samra (28), has already been postponed several times.

After a falling out between the two gangster rappers, Capital Bra made short work of it and announced his solo tour.

In 2019, rapper Samra (left) and Capital Bra performed together. However, the friendship is over Photo: picture alliance / Ralf Mueller

It should finally start at the beginning of May, the rapper had a total of 20 tour dates in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, all of which have now been canceled without a replacement date.

Hours after announcing the bad news, the 28-year-old took to Instagram again: “I’m very, very upset about something that happened.”

Again big puzzles for Capis supporters and all ticket buyers who are still groping in the dark. Because Capital Bra has not yet commented on the reason for the cancellation.

BILD learned: It was supposedly about money. An insider to BILD: “He suddenly asked for more money for the tour.”

Capi himself strikes a different note in his latest post, speaking of the fact that he will soon be a father again. But that the tour is now simply canceled without replacement with these cryptic words? More than funny – his fans think so too.

This is mixed with a lack of understanding to be eaten up in this way. A mother writes on Instagram: “My son, now 13, has been waiting for the concert in Berlin since he received the tickets from us for Christmas 2019. Constantly postponed, now finally cancelled. The main thing is always to splurge.”

The 28-year-old rapper recently disclosed the sales figures for his iced tea brand “BraTee”. The musician sold 80 million copies within two years and is said to have earned a mere 127 million euros.