Gmail and Docs: Google is testing artificial intelligence

The successor to the hype AI ChatGPT has just been released when Google counters with its own AI initiative.

The race to lead the development of new applications for artificial intelligence (AI) continues. Just at the time when OpenAI released its ChatGPT successor, quits also Google launched its own AI initiative. On Tuesday, the software giant presented a range of new services designed to help developers and companies in their work.

For example, Google is expanding its Office applications, including Google Mail, Docs and The table through a text-generating feature. “Just enter a topic you want to write about and a draft will be created for you,” Google explains of its application. “With the collaborative AI partner, you can refine texts, edit them and get further suggestions if necessary”. The company is currently researching ways to integrate its AI tools into other applications, such as Google Meet or presentations.