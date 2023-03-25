The countryside prepares a new protest

The Argentine Agrarian Federation (FAA) finalizes the details of the new march to the City of Buenos Aires to demand measures from the Government in the midst of the crisis that the sector is going through. Although there is no precise date, they indicated that the mobilization “would be done in the short term, probably in the first half of April.”

According to the head of the Federation, Carlos Achetoni, they will complain about the situation experienced by the producers affected by the drought and they will also ask for a reduction in withholdings and exchange rate unification.

The agrarian leader revealed that next Wednesday, March 29, they will announce the date of the demonstration, which will have the Casa Rosada, Congress and the Ministry of Economy as epicenters of protests.

He also specified that the intention is that the rest of the entities of the Liaison Table also join the protest.

“We know about the situation that the producers are going through and we are not risking anything, because we know that it is difficult for them to join us en masse, although that would be very good. We want to send a rescue plan for all the productions that are in an emergency. We are going to work on it in the Federation with the cooperatives, to later agree on it with the rest of the entities, and finally present it in these 3 places (Congress, Casa Rosada and the Ministry of Economy)”indicated the leader of the FAA.

In this way, the objective of the referents in the field is to bring a proposal closer to the authorities and legislators, with various fiscal and financial relief measures, which would include a scheme to reduce withholdings and exchange rate unification.