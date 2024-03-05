The Interamerican Institute for Democracy analyzes the situation regarding political prisoners in Latin America

MIAMI.- He Interamerican Institute for Democracy invites you to participate in the Forum “State terrorism and political prisoners in Cuba and Latin America”. A new space for debate on recurring social issues that affect the region from the voice of activists and analysts.

On Tuesday, March 5, at 11:00 am at 11am Coral Gables Museum – 285 Aragon Ave, Coral Gables the activity will be carried out under the leadership of Óscar Haza. The President of the Interamerican Institute for Democracy, Tomás Regalado, will be present at the activity, in addition to the representation of the NGO Prisoners Defenders.

Panel 1 “State Terrorism” will be led by Ricardo Israel (Chile), along with Norberto Spangaro (Argentina), the director of Diario Las Américas, Iliana Lavastida (Cuba), Mario Iván Carratú Molina (Venezuela), Guido Áñez (Bolivia), Luis Galeano (Nicaragua), and Juan Antonio Blanco, Cuba Siglo 21, under the moderation of Beatrice Rangel.

Panel 2 “Political Prisoners” will feature the analysis of Ramón Saúl Sánchez (Cuba), Hugo Acha (Fundación DDHH Cuba), Munira Muñoz (Venezuel), Eva Sara Landau, (Bolivia) Ireland Jerez (Nicaragua) and Armando Valladares “Contra all hope”, under the moderation of Francisco Endara Daza

The conclusions will be read by Carlos Sánchez Berzaín

Live broadcast:

Embed – Forum “State terrorism and political prisoners in Cuba and Latin America”

Source: WRITING