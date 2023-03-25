Long traffic jam in Hamburg: climate activists block Elbe bridges towards the city center

Climate activists from the Last Generation movement blocked the Elbe bridges in Hamburg on Saturday. According to the police, four people stuck to the street with quick-setting concrete in the morning.

“The traffic is standing still,” said a police spokesman for the German Press Agency. There were disabilities for hours. “Traffic has been rolling again since 3:30 p.m..”

A video surfaced on social media of a truck driver losing his temper, pulling a protester off the road and kicking him in the stomach. “This incident happened before the police arrived,” a police spokesman said.

An online ad was received. It will investigate. A dpa photographer also reported that aggressive drivers reacted to the blockade with kicks and punches.

A truck driver kicks an activist after dragging him onto the sidewalk. © Jonas Walzberg/dpa

Since the Elbe tunnel and the A7 are closed until Monday morning due to construction work and the Elbe bridges are the only way to get to Hamburg from the south, significant traffic disruptions can be expected.

The activists themselves said they had also parked two vans across the street. (dpa)

To home page