Rosario: 63 people were arrested for drug trafficking

Federal forces working in the Santa Fe city of Rosario detained 63 personasmost of them linked to drug crime cases, and controlled more than 15,000 vehicles and 17,000 people this week, according to a report released this Friday by the Ministry of Security.

An official report also highlighted the seizure of more than 400 kilos of cocaine at the General Lagos tollbooth, a town located in Gran Rosario, which was registered days ago.

After the dispatch of reinforcements of federal security forces defined by President Alberto Fernández for Rosario, the Security portfolio released a “report on operations” carried out in the last week.

“The increase and intensification of controls of people, vehicles and motorcycles in the vicinity, routes, streets and avenues of the city allowed the registration of 17,337 people in the last week,” the document said.

In addition, he indicated that during the last seven days “9,255 cars and 6,273 motorcycles” were controlled in the main city of the province of Santa Fe, crossed by one of the cyclical tensions of highly damaging crime that has dragged on for at least a decade.

As a result of the prevention actions carried out by the security forces, mainly by personnel from the National Gendarmerie, 63 people were arrested.

Although the report did not provide details, the Ministry said that these arrests were made “mostly in the framework of operations against drug trafficking.”

According to data from the Public Security Observatory of the province of Santa Fe for the month of February, 70 percent of the homicides that occurred in the Rosario Department were in the context of disputes between “criminal organizations” from the “illegal economy.” “, which in addition to drug trafficking in the retail modality includes revenge, extortion and disputes over territorial control.

On March 8, the Minister of Security, Aníbal Fernández, launched in Rosario the measures announced in the previous days by the President of the Nation to combat crime in Santa Fe. Then 400 gendarmes were incorporated, who until then were fulfilling functions in the province of Buenos Aires and Córdoba, to those who already served in Rosario.

“For the deployment of these dynamic operations, information is interlinked with different databases, and dogs and scanners are used to detect metals,” the Security portfolio reported on its performance last week in Rosario. In addition, he added that “last Monday, the National Gendarmerie seized 426 kilos of cocaine at the Lagos Toll that were hidden in a shipment of beans” that had left the province of Salta and were destined for the Buenos Aires town of Tapiales.

For this fact, the driver of the truck is detained, while the origin of the narcotics is investigated.