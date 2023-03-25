Accident in Lustenau: Two people injured

On Saturday morning there was an accident in Lustenau in which two people were injured.
On Saturday at around 9:05 a.m., a 55-year-old man drove his car on the priority municipal road Grüttstraße in Lustenau in the direction of Bahnhofstraße. At the same time, a 63-year-old man was driving an electric car on the Bahnhofstrasse municipal road towards the Grüttstrasse/Bahnhofstrasse intersection. The two cars collided at the intersection.
Both those involved complained of pain at the scene of the accident. The 55-year-old was taken to the Dornbirn hospital for further examination by the rescue service. The 63-year-old did not receive any treatment from the rescue service. Significant damage was caused to both vehicles. They were no longer able to drive.
Seven emergency services from the fire brigade were on duty – in particular to secure the electric car, five paramedics from the rescue service and two executive officers from the police.