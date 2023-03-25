Accident in Lustenau: Two people injured

On Saturday morning there was an accident in Lustenau in which two people were injured.

On Saturday at around 9:05 a.m., a 55-year-old man drove his car on the priority municipal road Grüttstraße in Lustenau in the direction of Bahnhofstraße. At the same time, a 63-year-old man was driving an electric car on the Bahnhofstrasse municipal road towards the Grüttstrasse/Bahnhofstrasse intersection. The two cars collided at the intersection.

Both those involved complained of pain at the scene of the accident. The 55-year-old was taken to the Dornbirn hospital for further examination by the rescue service. The 63-year-old did not receive any treatment from the rescue service. Significant damage was caused to both vehicles. They were no longer able to drive.