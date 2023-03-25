France team: Deschamps invites Muslim players to postpone their fast

The FIFA international window for March 2023 coincides with the month of Ramadan. If many selections adapt their program with the specificity of the holy month, others do not hear it that way.

Thus, according to the journalists of the French daily, the teamthe technical staff of the France team would have asked the players of the Blues, of Muslim faith, to postpone their fast.

For fear that their performance would be lowered, the officials of the French selection would have recommended to their players to skip fasting for the duration of the gathering of the France team.

According to information from the sports press in France, this request was made by the French coach, Didier Deschamps.

The Muslim players of the France team, few in number and not having a significant weight like Kanté or Pogba to impose a decision, should shift their first days of Ramadan fasting. This follows a recommendation from the staff of the Blues. (@lequipe) pic.twitter.com/SbyZ9D1V3C — Instant Foot ⚽️ (@lnstantFoot) March 23, 2023

Ramadan 2023: the French Football League in denial?

While the Professional Football League in England has announced that Muslim players in the Premier League are exceptionally being given a break to break their fast, the Professional Football League in France has not yet declared the introduction of such a measure.

Unlike the Premier League, Ligue 1 will not allow breaking the fast in the middle of a match during the month of Ramadan. 🤲🏽❗️ (@lequipe) pic.twitter.com/ve4WGm9VTd — MercaFoot (@MercaFoot_) March 23, 2023

#PremierLeague 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 – Breaks introduced during matches to break the Ramadan fast 👉 During the month of Ramadan which starts tomorrow, breaks will take place during early evening matches so that Muslim players can break their fast 🙌 1/2 pic.twitter.com/BiSt1hjil8 – CANAL + SPORT Africa (@cplussportafr) March 21, 2023

For its part, the French press recalled that during the 2016 European Cup, two French players of Muslim faith imposed their desire to fast despite the wishes of the technical staff of the Blues.

Indeed, during Euro 2016, N’golo Kanté and Paul Pogba, two French internationals, persisted in their opinion and fasted despite the recommendations. “Ramadan did not prevent them from providing good performances and qualifying the French team for the final,” said a French sports journalist from Foot Mercato.

Some media in France evoke “the weight of these players to impose such a decision”. In 2016, it must be said that the midfield duo, Kanté – Pogba, were at the top of their game.