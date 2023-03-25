Chefman: Redefining Home Cooking with Cutting-Edge Technology

Since the start of the covid-19 pandemic Many things have changed in our lives, and one of the most significant is the way we eat. The consumers have been increasingly interested in preparing their own food at home. Whether for health reasons, to save money, or just for fun, cooking at home has become an important part of many people’s daily lives.

This rise in popularity of home cooking has also led to a greater interest in fresh and healthy ingredients. Many consumers are now looking for organic and local products instead of processed and packaged foods.

“Mexico is a culinary country recognized for its gastronomic historyand now, thanks to Chefman’s commitment to innovation, a new market is emerging in the sector of minor belongings. This market is aimed at those who want to cook at home, but also want to appreciate the product and learn how to make the most of it,” he commented in an interview with Pedro LaFarga, Chefman’s director for Mexico and Latin America.

He explained that the trend of new products is focused on anyone who wants to cook, regardless of age or gender instead of going to a restaurant. For this reason, the brand of American origin launched the smart home appliances market with its exclusive CHEF iQ™ and ExacTemp™ technology.

“These innovative technologies allow home cooks to connect with their inner chef and gain new culinary skills,” said Pedro LaFarga.

Technology

The team of engineers, software developers, culinary professionals, and design experts have created a culinary experience that combines software and hardware to elevate the art of cooking. CHEF iQ products and the CHEF iQ app effortlessly connect and sync data for smarter cooking.

The application that accompanies the Chefman smart pot is an added value that facilitates the user experience. “The apps it gives the user the complete recipe, the ingredients and the portions necessary for the preparation of the dish, in addition to guiding them step by step in each stage. He App content is created by the brand’s own culinary teamwhich guarantees the quality and reliability of the information provided”, he mentioned.

He explained that ExacTemp™ by Chefman technology offers maximum precision with minimum effort, the integrated cooking thermometer communicates internal temperature to the user interface of each product, with reminders to flip and remove from heat.

The Smart Thermometer™, won the Global Innovation Awards 2023, at the Expo International Housewares Association (IHA) that takes place every year in Chicago, in the category smart home products.

He mentioned that, in the United States, where the brand has already been launched, there has been a trend of young and old who want to seize the opportunity to cook with innovative productsregardless of age or gender.

Experience

This week in Mexico City there was a Smart Cooking Class organized by the brand, in which they cooked a wide variety of healthy dishestraditional and grilled cuts using CHEF iQ™ and ExacTemp™ technologies, with the minor items produced by the brand.

In a market as competitive as that of small household appliances and that has a value of 1,000 million dollarsthe brand he represents seeks to differentiate itself with its innovation in design, which facilitates the user experience with household goods.

“The innovative and youthful design of the brand has an added value that helps the user to select the product that best suits their needs,” concluded Pedro LaFarga.