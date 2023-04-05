Donald Trump: Secret payments – rumors about illegitimate child

Washington.

Illegal payments to Daniels and McDougal are known in the Trump case. So far, no secret payments due to an illegitimate child.

$130,000 for Stormy Daniels. $150,000 for former Playboy model Karen McDougal – these two illegal transactions attributed to Donald Trump, which are listed in the annex to the indictment, were well known. The story with Dino Sajudin not.

Trump: non-disclosure agreement because of illegitimate child?

The former bouncer According to public prosecutor Alvin Bragg, the man in Trump Tower in New York was also among the recipients of hush money so that his alleged knowledge could not be made public. Sajudin received 30,000 dollars via detours. Not directly from Trump. But from “American Media Inc.”, the publishing house that once published the revolver paper “National Enquirer”.

More on the subject: Donald Trump: That’s how the reading of the indictment went













His former boss David Pecker was previously closely associated with Trump, but most recently testified before the jury that had approved the indictment of Trump.





Around 2015, when the rumor circulated that Sajudin knew something about a Trump man with an employee at Trump Corporation illegitimate childPecker resorted to the “catch and kill” method – something like: capture and render harmless.

Means: Pecker gave Sajudin $30,000 so that he kept the story of Trump’s alleged infidelity with consequences to himself. Pecker never printed them in his postil. A corresponding non-disclosure agreement had a contractual penalty of one million dollars. In case Sayudin does babble.

Trump: Rumors of infidelity never confirmed

What is really about the story, which is said to have taken place in the 80s, is still not really known today. as the case 2018 in a few US media, the woman denied in an interview with the news agency “ap” that she had ever had a sexual encounter with Trump. Even star author Ronan Farrow from the magazine “New Yorker” could not corroborate the story. In a statement for the broadcaster CNN, Sayudin stuck to his description. Today he doesn’t want to say anything more about the whole thing.

Capital Inside by Jörg Quoos, editor-in-chief of the FUNKE central editorial office Behind the scenes of politics – opinionated, exclusive, relevant.





your daily News Overview: Register here for the WAZ newsletter for free!





More articles from this category can be found here: Politics



