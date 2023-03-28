It advances that aggressors cannot hold public office

Mexico City.- Aggressors and food debtors may not hold public or popularly elected office, says the opinion approved this Monday by the Commission on Constitutional Points of the Chamber of Deputies.

The project endorsed in general with 32 votes in favor, zero against and three abstentions from PAN legislators, modifies articles 38 and 102 of the Constitution to establish these assumptions as grounds for the loss of political-electoral rights.

The proposal states that the rights and prerogatives of citizens will be suspended for having a final sentence for the intentional commission of crimes against life and bodily integrity, sexual freedom and security, normal psychosexual development and family violence.

Other reasons, he adds, will be to commit crimes such as the violation of sexual intimacy, political violence against women based on gender in any of its modalities and types and for being declared a food debtor.

“In the cases of this fraction, people may not be registered as a candidate for any popularly elected position, nor be appointed for employment, position or commission in the public service. The law will determine the cases in which they are lost, and the rest in which the rights of citizens are suspended, and the way to carry out the rehabilitation”, states the opinion.

The vice coordinator of Morena Aleida Alavez indicated that the proposal was prepared by deputies from all the parliamentary groups that make up the Plural Group in charge of monitoring the package of constitutional reforms pending since the last Legislature.

Alavez said that the constitutional modification seeks to make it clear that the State must take action on the matter of violence against women and assume it as a problem that is not exclusive to a single power.

“What we are norming is that no aggressor access public office, call it, I insist, the Judicial Power, the Executive Power, the Legislative Power, the self-employed, all public office, because what we cannot tolerate is that whoever assaults a woman, and comes drafted with great care, have possibilities of accessing public service”, he reiterated.

The PRI member Blanca Alcalá indicated that they called the proposal 3 of 3 because it will be applicable to the three powers of the Union and because, at some point, it will have to be mandatory for the three levels of Government.

Alcalá pointed out that seven out of 10 cases of violence occur against women; however, he rejected that the initiative has a dedication.

“This initiative is not dedicated to one, two or three people, it is a dissuasive measure to recover Mexican democracy, I insist, which implies political ethics in management, from the most modest of public servants, to the higher than who makes the decisions,” he insisted.

The vice coordinator of the PRD, Elizabeth Pérez, maintained that probity is something that everyone who exercises power must have, however minimal it may be.

He recognized the Collectives and stressed that they were the ones who enriched this reform, because after being sentenced they have fought so that violent people do not come to power.

“It gives certainty that the people who come to power and are in the service and in the public function are people who are not considered aggressors. We make the distinction that we cover three levels: criminal, civil and family, but we also go to the level little by little the possibility of people who in any of the other two instances are considered violent, today also have no possibility of accessing power due to the suspension of their rights,” he said.

Johanna Torres, from the PAN, affirmed that a person who is an aggressor in the private sphere is also an aggressor in the public sphere, so if you want to dignify the public service and have upright and honest public servants, you have to start by setting limits to what is done in the private sphere.

The legislator celebrated that the reform project includes the right of girls and boys to food, since it prevents delinquent food debtors from accessing public office.

The president of the Constitutional Points Commission, Juan Ramiro Robledo, affirmed that the proposal achieves what has cost more than three years, because it has its precedents in the opinions pending from the previous Legislature.

“Let the country take note of this: whoever engages in these behaviors, fundamentally violence against not only women, but mainly Mexican women, will not be able to be a candidate for any popularly elected office,” he insisted.