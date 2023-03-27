50 games with the Algerian team, Belmadi grateful to his players

Djamel Belmadi has reached the milestone of 50 games at the head of the technical bar of the Greens. His record pleads in his favor, despite two major disappointments at the start of 2022. The national coach is grateful to his players.

Appointed national coach in August 2018, Djamel Belmadi has reached the milestone of 50 games at the head of the technical bar of the Greens. This afternoon against Niger, he will play his 51st match. Belmadi, who also celebrated his 46th birthday yesterday, and the coach who lasted longer at the head of the national team with 4 years and 7 months.

Despite the two great disappointments at the start of 2022, namely the elimination of the first round of CAN-2021 and the World Cup against Cameroon, the national coach’s record pleads in his favor. Indeed, he has 34 wins, 11 draws and 5 losses. Better, he won the CAN-2019 and holds the record of 35 games without defeat.

“50 games at the head of the Greens? It’s thanks to the players.”

When the national team arrived in Tunis, Djamel Belmadi was asked about his 50 games at the head of the Greens. He was grateful to his players. For him, they are the ones who have achieved the good results over the past four years.

“Each selection is an emotion we are always moved when we come. I am not doing populism. 50 games at the head of the Greens is a lot, it means that there has been a de facto course with ups and downs. El hamdoulillah, I am simply the representative, the guide of these players, they are the ones who made this journey, we could not have done anything without their devotion, their talent, their love of Algeria”. he will say.

In addition, the national coach says he is proud to contribute to the arrival of young Franco-Algerian nuggets, among others Farès Chaibi, Badredine Bouanani or Rayane Ait-Nouri, to name a few. “We also see it with these young people who arrive. Personally, they marked me because I carried out these files, which were complicated for some (…) I saw how much they were attached to EN. These are, of course, a lot of responsibilities. They are there to be useful, efficient, to win. We know it’s not always possible but we stick to it. We want to win titles”.

