dollar today | At the start of the week, the blue opens the day at $389: what happens with the official and the stock market

The financial and informal dollars are in search of new equilibrium prices, after the measures promoted by the Minister of Economy

After the long weekend for the holiday of March 24, the Dolar blue quote this Monday without changes to $389 in the caves of downtown Buenos Aires.

Meanwhile, in the stock market, the dólar counted with liquidation (CCL) is traded at $390,32; Meanwhile he MEP is offered in $375,72.

In the foreign exchange market, the retail dollar starts the wheel at an average of $212.97.

In the wholesale market, the US currency trades at an average of $205.78.

The blue dollar operated all week with marked ups and downs

How much is the blue dollar trading today?

How financial dollars operate

What is the official dollar price

Likewise, the dollar with the 30% surcharge – contemplated in the Country tax – averages $276.86 per unit; and with the advance payment of 35% Income Tax on the purchase of foreign currency, the average value was $351.40.

The dollar allocated to tourism abroad -and which has a rate of 45%- stands at $372.70, while for purchases over 300 dollars -which has an additional tax of 25%-, it is positioned in $425,94.

The blue dollar operated downwards after the new government measures.

The currency gap

Lastly, the exchange gap between the average retail dollar published by the BCRA and the different exchange rates is as follows: