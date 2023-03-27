Lisa Mantler got married! – Is the end of social media coming now?

The twins Lisa and Lena (20) are just as well known in the social media world as Lionel Messi is in football. The two share everything from their lives on Instagram and TikTok. Almost. Love life is always left out.

Until 2022 the love hammer came. Lisa Mantler is engaged! A HUGE surprise. Because fans didn’t even know at the time that she even had a boyfriend.

Now the teen idol announces the mega message: you and your fiancé said YES! And that this weekend.

Lisa Mantler’s engagement came as a surprise. The wedding is even more so Photo: vidadelisa/Instagram

The announcement photo not only appeared on the duo’s shared Instagram page, but also on Lisa’s private account. “03/25/23” is under the black and white wedding snapshots. The 20-year-old’s wedding date.

On what is probably the most beautiful day of her life, Lisa is wearing a tulle dress with floral appliqués. The sleeves hang loosely, a beautiful A-line. Overjoyed, she beams at her husband and gets a kiss on the cheek from Sister Lena in another picture.

Also shares on her private Instagram account a photo of Lisa’s special day. While she happily holds her ring in the camera, Lena also shows a finger next door: her thumb. It’s on a track. Ouch.

It looks painful: Lena shows her splint, Lisa beams at her ring Photo: Instagram

Lisa and Lena – is the social media coming out now?

On the Instagram page Both of the duo are still showing, but TikTok has been missing a twin for a while: Lisa. The fans rightly ask: “Why do you only see Lena, what about Lisa?”.

There is no clear answer, but a few days ago Lena posted a video of herself writing: “From: ‘Is that Lisa or Lena?’ to … ‘It’s Lena'”.

Whether Lisa Mantler is just taking a wedding and honeymoon break, or actually turning her back on the social media world, remains (still) open.

In any case, Lena keeps posting diligently!