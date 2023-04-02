In Paris, 90% of votes against electric scooters

It was an unprecedented consultation, organized by the town hall of Paris. And the results came in tonight. The inhabitants of the capital expressed, this Sunday, April 2, a very broad opposition to self-service electric scooters, with nearly 90% of votes against during an unprecedented consultation, according to figures communicated by the town hall.

For or against electric scooters? Before the ballot in Paris, the communication assault on companies

Mayor Anne Hidalgo had pledged to respect the result, whatever it was. After welcoming them in 2018, Paris will therefore become the only European capital to completely ban these scooters at the end of the contracts of the three private operators (Lime, Tier and Dott), on August 31st.