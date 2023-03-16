New Rammstein perfume: “Leathery, ambery, vintage spicy”

Rammstein? You may know. Is a German band, after whose concert the smell of real men’s sweat hangs in your clothes. Not exactly nice, is rather not appreciated. But there are alternatives. There is one – hold on! – a line-up of Rammstein perfumes that will make the real fan feel very Rammstein. The ultimate scent is called “Kokain Gold”, which is clearly presented in a drugstore chain, and 100 ml are being offered in a special sale for a whopping EUR 24.99. A ridiculous price compared to the ticket prices for a concert.

Overture of different types of pepper

The chain’s creative department goes to great lengths to make “Cocaine Gold” shimmer. So the product description says: “Kokain Gold inundates the wearer with an overture of different pepper varieties, coupled with the irresistible scent of pure cocaine. The most sinful of all Rammstein fragrances so far. Shouldn’t be missing in any collection.”

Missing for me, although I’m in the target group: “for him”. This olfactory sensation works via a top note (including olibanum), a heart note (including golden citrus) and a base note (including Madagascar vetiver). In order for the essence to unfold, it is sufficient to apply it to a forearm, the essence does not have to be drawn in through the nose.

And how does it smell now, the “cocaine gold”? Unfortunately I can’t say. I have a real cold and that’s why I bought throat and nose candies instead of the perfume creation. In the top note buckhorn, in the heart note lady’s mantle and in the base note lemon balm. Scent note: soothingly good.

More about Rammstein at Tagesspiegel Plus live music industry The big celebrate, the small fight Rammstein next year three times in Berlin Fans upset about bumpy pre-sales at Eventim Metallica blogger Andriy Vasylenko “You Germans, please stop buying oil and gas from Russia!”

But of course, it can’t stay that way. At the next Rammstein concert it’s time for “Kokain Gold”. The 100 ml want to be well distributed so that the scent can develop broadly and convincingly: “leathery, ambery, vintage spicy”. Maybe it won’t come to that. The manufacturers are convinced that the perfume exudes the scent of pure cocaine. Now, if all male visitors put on the scent of “cocaine gold”, what happens then? My advice: Take “Engel Pure”, another Rammstein fragrance on offer. But what do I have to read: “The top note carries towards the sky – but a subtly perceptible cannabis note in the heart note wants to go deeper.” In the sense of the Narcotic Substances Act, it remains with men’s sweat.

To home page