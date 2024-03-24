The Cuban influencer Gino Montalvo Martínez, known in the world of entertainment in Miami as Oyacito King of Kingshas just fulfilled one of his biggest dreams: meeting Shakira!

It is a secret for no fan of the content creator that he is a great admirer of the Colombian singer, which caught attention once when doing the “Empty Cup” challenge. And if appearing on the social networks of the most famous Barranquilla woman in the world was already quite an achievement, being able to get to know her up close and immortalize herself with her was a dream come true for Oyacito, who shared his photos with her with all his followers.

The occasion in which he was able to share with her was the presentation of his album Women no longer cryan event held in Miami attended by the Cuban influencer, who could not help but be excited to be next to his idol.

“Crying with emotion is the most beautiful thing in the world. Dream come true. Thank you God. Shakira, my idol since I was little”commented the influencer, who was not only moved to tears but trembled to have the Colombian artist up close.

Of course, the young man is on a cloud of happiness for this moment shared with Shakira, who is in a great moment after releasing her new album Women no longer cry.

Given these images, other famous Cubans and their followers congratulated him for being able to fulfill this dream. A moment that Oyacito will surely remember forever. !! Congratulations!!