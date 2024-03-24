El Chacal and La Leidy celebrate the four months of their little Paris

El Chacal and La Leidy are celebrating! Their daughter Paris turned four months old, a birthday that the proud parents celebrated with a beautiful photo of the baby on their social networks.

Through social networks, the Cuban singer and his wife shared a tender photo to pay tribute to the baby of the house, who is getting bigger and more beautiful every day.

“My happy 4 months,” they wrote next to the snapshot, in which “the jackalita” appears sitting on a sofa in a pink outfit. To eat it!

Without a doubt, these are days of happiness and celebration at the family home, because just a week ago, everyone celebrated the third birthday of Milan, the couple’s first-born.

On March 22, the boy turned three years old, an age they celebrated with a great party in Miami that did not miss any detail.

Thanks to the Instagram accounts that El Chacal and La Leidy opened for their children, we can witness their beautiful photos and the adorable moments they share with them.