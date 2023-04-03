One word shows why Putin is virtually indestructible

Ukraine is becoming more and more western under strong German influence, which is not only ensured by the Leopard tanks on the battlefield; but now also the prospect that the German Economics Minister Robert Habeck presented to the attacked country. In the short term, Germany is providing emergency economic aid, for example to rebuild the infrastructure that was shot up by Putin’s rockets. In the medium term, however, the Ukraine should be part of the German energy supply with renewables.

So soon Ukrainian hydrogen instead of Russian gas and oil. If it works like that – what’s left for Vladimir Putin? The decoupling between Germany, between all of Europe and Russia, is intended for the long term. Coupling with the Ukraine, decoupling from Russia, that is the content of the cultural-economic turning point. What does that mean for Russia?

Putin is robbing the Russians of their future – that raises five pressing questions

Putin robs an entire generation of Russians of a prospect of prosperity, he has cut off his country from Western technology that no longer exists for Russia as a result of his war. Most of its best people, the mobile, educated, democratic, defected long ago, with hundreds of thousands of them running before they were drafted. Which raises some crucial questions:

Why are the Russians doing this?

Why don’t people who are deprived of their prospects take to the streets to protest?

Why hasn’t Putin fallen yet?

Is that even possible?

In general, how could Putin not set up a new authoritarian regime 20 years after the collapse of the Soviet Union?

The answer given by the Moscow correspondent and book author Michael Thumann is disturbing: “Because the vast majority of Russians willingly supported him.”

“Consent dictatorship”: Putin’s typical supporter is the “Sovok”

“Revenge” is the name of Thumann’s book, which everyone who wants to understand Russia right now should read. Thumann wants to explain – and manages to do so – how, according to his subtitle, “Putin created the most threatening regime in the world”. Which, if you like, can certainly be taken as a warning – against the view, recently held by important US Republicans, that it is “only” a matter of a “regional war” in Ukraine.

On page 150, the author and “Zeit” correspondent Thumann drops a word that sounds disturbing to German ears. Putin made Russia one “consent dictatorship” made. Putin’s typical supporter is the “Sowok”:

“The homo sovieticus who survived the Soviet Union. He usually lives in a medium-sized town in the Russian provinces. Works in administration or in a similarly bureaucratically managed company. Watches a lot and only state television. From the sofa, the Sowok follows the screen in a frenzy of revenge and satisfaction as the minority gets under the police boots.”