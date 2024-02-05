FIA proposes change of format in Formula 1 sprint weekends

PARIS.- The International Automobile Federation ( FIA ), which governs the World Cup Formula 1, proposed this Monday in its F1 commission a change in the format of the weekends that host sprint races.

According to the proposal, Friday’s free trials will be followed by qualifying for the sprint, while last year it was qualifying for Sunday’s Grand Prix that took place on the first day of the weekend.

Saturday, which was dedicated 100% to the sprint (qualification and then the race), will from now on be made up of the sprint race and then the qualification for the GP scheduled the following day.

verstcampeon3.jpg Dutch Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen drives during the sprint race prior to the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix at the Lusail International Circuit on October 7, 2023. AFP

Like last year, the 2024 season will feature six sprint races; China, Miami, Austria, Austin, Brazil and Qatar.

On the other hand, the body decided to allocate four power units per driver for the 2024 and 2025 season, instead of three, while the DRS (mobile rear spoiler that facilitates overtaking) can be activated from the second lap of the races. races and not from the third like last year.

These measures must still be ratified by the next FIA World Motor Sport Council on February 28.

Yugo in Formula 1:

Last season of Formula 1 was once again led from start to finish by the Dutchman Max Verstappen, who once again plans to start as a favorite to win the title in the next campaign, especially thanks to the distance that Red Bull has marked, his team, with respect to the rest in terms of the quality of their cars.

Likewise, as in previous years, other major teams such as Ferrari and Mercedes will also catch the eyes of some fans who hope that one of them can provide the big surprise in the coming season.

Source: With information from AFP