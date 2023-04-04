Frankfurt: Retegui to forget Kolo Muani?

It’s no secret: despite the envy, Eintracht Frankfurt hopes to keep its striker Randal Kolo Muani (24 years old, 25 games and 12 goals in the Bundesliga this season). Nevertheless, the German club is still anticipating a possible departure from the Frenchman, with a potential successor already identified: Mateo Retegui (23). According to information from Sky Sports Germany, the Italian no-international, who plays in Argentina at CA Tigre, particularly appeals to the German club.

An interesting target but a difficult file to complete since Frankfurt seems to be, for the moment, cooled by the 15 million euros claimed for Retegui who, for his part, wishes to join Inter Milan. Two obstacles present but anything but insurmountable. Already because in the event of the sale of Kolo Muani, the Frankfurters will recover solid liquidity, but also because Inter does not make the arrival of an additional striker a priority. Case to follow…