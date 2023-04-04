Monagas-Boca: where to watch the game on TV, stream, lineups and forecast for the Copa Libertadores 2023

After the 3-0 victory against Barracas Central on the ninth date of the 2023 Professional League of Argentine soccer, which keeps it as the only leader of the local competition, Boca Juniors must now focus on what will be the debut in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores 2023.
The “Xeneize” of Mariano Herrón, who is leading temporarily while Juan Román Riquelme and the rest of the leaders look for a replacement after Hugo Ibarra’s farewell in office, must travel to Venezuela to visit Monagas. We reviewed all the previous one.
Grenddy Perozo, captain and benchmark of the Venezuelan entity, did not shrink in the slightest in the run-up to the transcendental commitment: “We are not afraid of Boca, in my head that does not exist. I played at the national team level and in France. What exists are those first minutes of nervousness. Football has shrunk in many ways”said the former player of Trujillanos, Italmaracaibo, Deportivo Táchira, Deportivo Anzoátegui, Boyacá Chicó, Olimpo de Bahía Blanca, Ajaccio, Zulia, Atlético Clube de Portugal and Sport Boys. The Monagas results in the local league they have been positive: although they lost in their last match, they are third with 14 points, ten behind the leader Puerto Cabello.
The idea of interim coach Herrón is to keep the same 11 that he tested in the formal rehearsal this Tuesday at the Ezeiza property. The DT ratified the 4-3-3 system with the protagonists who beat Barracas 3-0.
Estadio: Monumental Stadium of Maturin.
Date: Thursday April 6.
Time: 9:00 p.m. in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 8:00 p.m. in Bolivia and Venezuela, and 7:00 p.m. in Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru.
Referee: Wilton Sampaio.
The match can be seen live on Fox Sports. To get it, you will need to have the cable.
Monagas: Mosquera; Anderson, Rodriguez, Cummings (or Ramirez), Gonzalez; Quinonez, Romero, Castillo, Navas; Arroyo and Basante (or Herrera).
Boca: Sergio Rosemary; Nicholas Figal, Facundo Roncaglia, Bruno Valdez, Frank Fabra; Paul Fernandez, Alan Varela; Luca Langoni, Darius Benedetto and Sebastian Villa.
Double by Darío Benedetto and the rest by Luca Langoni to thrash 3-0 at home.