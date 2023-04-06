franceinfo junior. Paris 2024: how do you prepare to qualify for the Olympic Games?

The students of the editorial staff of “franceinfo junior” interview this Wednesday Valentin Houinato, journalist and judoka, who is aiming for the 2024 Olympic Games.

He is 26 years old, he is a journalist at franceinfo, but is also an emeritus judoka. His next goal is to qualify for the Paris Olympics in 2024, in the category of less than 81 kilos, under the colors of Benin.

On the occasion of Olympic and Paralympic Week at School from April 3 to 8, Valentin Houinato is the guest of the franceinfo junior editorial staff on Wednesday April 5. He answers questions from CM2 students at the Meirieu school in Plougoumelen, Morbihan.





The journalist and judoka Valentin Houinato met the students of “the editorial staff of franceinfo junior”. (franceinfo junior)

At the microphone of the show, Elouan first wants to know if the athlete has already practiced sports before starting judo. “Which belt are you?”, then asks Louison. “Before the Olympics, did you participate in other championships?”, Jules asks in turn. Elouan returns to the “serious injuries” judoka and he wants to know “how often do you have to practice” per day. “Isn’t it too complicated for you to do judo and at the same time be a journalist?”, continues Louison.

On this page, re-listen in full to this franceinfo junior program, recorded as part of the media education workshop “The editorial staff of franceinfo junior“.