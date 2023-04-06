Lyon: the club’s message to supporters

Eliminated by Nantes (0-1) on Wednesday in the semi-final of the Coupe de France, Lyon still had to and showed their limits. While a European qualification now seems compromised, the Rhone club sent a message to its supporters on social networks.

“Thank you to our supporters for having responded and for being numerous to make the trip. We have not been able to match your support. For months we have been working on major changes, but it has not been enough. For you, for OL, we must redouble our efforts. We will throw all our forces into the battle so that these last 9 games allow us to show another face to build the future”, can we read.

Ninth in Ligue 1, OL are eight points behind the Top 5 nine days to go.