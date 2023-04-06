Bayern departure: many requests for Sabitzer

Marcel Sabitzer (29) will probably not return to Bayern in the summer. At Manchester United, the Munich loan is convincing in midfield and is usually in the starting eleven of coach Erik ten Hag.

Continue below the ad

There is no purchase option – if the English record champions pay 15 to 20 million euros, Bayern would give Bayern the thumbs up for a permanent transfer. According to reports, United and Sabitzer could imagine a continuation of the cooperation.

reading tip

FC Bayern: Campus boss gone in summer?

However, the Red Devils are not the only interested party for Sabitzer. According to ‘Sky’, many other Premier League clubs have inquired about the Austrian. Crucial talks are expected to take place in the coming weeks.

Continue below the ad

“Loves the English toughness”

Adviser Roger Wittmann recently said on ‘Sport1’: “He loves this English hardness. It was clear from the start that the Premier League was a great fit for him. He’s an aggressive player. He does exactly what he can there. And that’s what’s needed there.”

So the chances are good that Sabitzer will also play on the island in the coming season. Whether or not he will wear the United shirt remains to be seen.