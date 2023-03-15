Free tease the arrival of the Freebox V9 with its iconic rocket

Free has posted two publications on its social networks which tease the arrival of the Freebox V9, in particular its emblematic rocket. The operator has so far revealed nothing about the technical details of the new decoder but is launching the communication machine.

©Free

WhileOrange struggles with its outage and its subscribers have no network, Free is having fun. The operator launched its rocket on social networks to tease the arrival of the next generation of Freebox. Fortunately, it is not the V1 or V2 but the Freebox V9. The communication machine is on the way and is deployed on all networks.

Indeed, the operator posted a very particular reel on Instagram with the description “We see you the provers“. The short video shows the desktop of a Mac computer featuring the famous rocket. The mouse then opens a folder containing several sub-folders, among which one will easily notice the one named “PROTO_FREEBOX_V9”. Doubt is no longer allowed. Finally, the mouse launches an already known advertisement, taken from the “CLASSICS” folder.

Read: 5G deployment: Free Mobile deploys more sites than Orange, SFR and Bouygues in 2023

On Twitter, the operator posted two images side by side. The first shows the old Freebox V5 from 2009, next to the Freebox Pop “V8”. The description mischievously states “Baby // now“. It is difficult to understand which of the two is really the baby, given the imposing size of the Freebox V5 compared to that of the very compact Freebox Pop.

Free officially recognizes the existence of the Freebox V9 project

With these publications on social networks, this is the first time that the internet service provider has officially acknowledged the upcoming arrival of the new Freebox. However, the founder of Free Xavier Niel revealed during the community day at the end of September 2022 the deployment of a new box in 2023, probably during the second half.

According to Univers Freebox, generally well informed on the subject, the CEO of Free had a very clear idea of ​​what this product would be, although some questions remained on the television part. We do not know for the moment how this Freebox V9 will change things.

Apart from this new decoder, Free news has been busy lately. The operator unveiled last week OQEE Ciné, a free Netflix for its Freebox subscribers or even offered 400 euros to a subscriber to reward him for his loyalty. Despite being the operator who breaks down most frequently, it makes you want to stay.

Source : Freebox Universe