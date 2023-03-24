Fritidsbanken in Karlstad invests in all-terrain vehicles for the disabled

Fritidsbanken’s basic idea is based on everyone having the opportunity for sports and outdoor activities, regardless of financial or physical conditions.

– It is a question of democracy. And electric vehicles to get out into the terrain are a common desire among functionally diverse people, says Henric Byström, who is head of communications for Fritidsbanken Sverige.

The operation of the Leisure Bank is based on those who wish to donate sports and leisure items which can then be lent out. But some things are more difficult to get donated, not least things that are specially adapted for people with a variety of functions.

– They are often very expensive and rarely given away, says Henric Byström.

In the video above, Elin Hård test drives Fritidsbanken’s all-terrain vehicle for the disabled.

Tested in several locations

The two electric all-terrain vehicles that are now loaned out for two months in Karlstad will then roll on to other Leisure Banks in the country in a test round to find out how great the interest in loaning them is.

– We currently borrow them from the manufacturer, says Henric Byström.

But can you afford to buy if the interest is high?

– No, then we have to hope that the municipality is prepared to step in and support.

Happy for the opportunity to borrow

One who was quickly on site to test the all-terrain vehicles was Elin Hård. She was overjoyed at the possibility of being able to borrow a vehicle that can help her get out into the woods and fields more easily.

– I will borrow as often as I can, go camping and hang out with the children in the forest, she says.