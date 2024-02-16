From the hospital! Cuban couple joins Charly and Johayron’s “A copy of me” challenge before welcoming their twins

Any time is a good time to let yourself be carried away by music, and if not, tell the Cuban couple formed by Osmar and Yeli, who Before receiving their twins they danced the challenge from the song “A copy of me” by Charly and Johayron.

These two Cubans, who live in the United States, did not stop dancing throughout their pregnancy and posting it on their social networks, and before welcoming their daughters it was no different.

In a video they uploaded before the birth of their daughters, the two young Cubans did the dance to “A copy of me” by Charly and Johayron, although the mother did from the hospital bed.

“Until the end giving everything”Osmar wrote about the video.

The little ones were born on January 1st and the parents have not lost a beat either after the girls’ arrival, and have continued to perform before the Cuban cast with their daughters as the best companions for their dances.

Congratulations, family!