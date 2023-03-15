Full HD stone age: Sky Q streaming continues without 4K resolution



The pay-TV provider Sky has already promised its streaming customers an upgrade to the contemporary Ultra HD resolution for the second half of 2022. But the 4K quality is still a long time coming. The media group has apparently discarded the official schedule.





While the Sky presenters of the Bundesliga, Formula 1 and Co. are encouraged to advertise the high-resolution UHD format including HDR support to viewers, users of the Sky Q apps (e.g. Apple TV 4K) and the Sky Q IPTV box into the tube. Because for streaming customers, the limit in terms of resolution is still the now outdated Full HD (1080p). This does not appear to be changing in the near future.

Sky Q IPTV customers will probably have to wait a long time

Opposite the online magazine Digital TV a Sky spokesman commented on the future UHD plans for Sky Q IPTV users. The upgrade is said to be still planned, but no specific period of time on the roadmap seems to have been planned for its implementation. The switch to 4K resolution in the first half of 2022, announced in spring 2022, let Sky pass without a word. The UHD format is therefore still only available to cable and satellite customers who have a classic Sky Q receiver. These currently see games in the 1st and 2nd Bundesliga as well as the DFB Cup and the English Premiere League as well as Formula 1 and tennis games (eg Wimbledon) in higher resolution with an extended contrast range.

The only consolation: third-party streaming services (e.g. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, etc.) that can be installed on the Sky Q IPTV box are now able to stream in 4K-UHD. Only the own Sky program is limited to 1080p.

