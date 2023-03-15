There are currently no plans to release Valheim for Switch and Playstation 5

Valheim was released earlier this week for Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X, as well as for PC via PC Game Pass, which now allows anyone with Game Pass and any of these platforms to play the Swedish-developed Viking-inspired survival adventure.

If, on the other hand, you are sitting on a Nintendo Switch or a Playstation 5 and hope to be able to play in the near future, it currently looks a little darker. Skövde-based Iron Gate Studio has no immediate plans to release Valheim for both consoles, but is currently focusing mainly on continuing to develop the PC and Xbox versions of the game. It was in the Xbox Expansion Pass podcast that Iron Gate’s Jonathan Smårs revealed it all, but at the same time he didn’t close any doors either, so it’s definitely not impossible that it will also come to Playstation 5 and Switch eventually.

Have you played Valheim on Xbox yet?