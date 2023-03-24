Future Games Show Spring Showcase: all the games and announcements, the complete story

New appointment with the Future Games Show Spring Showcase And on March 23rd, the consequent GamesRadar spring event has brought an interesting dose of announcements, new games and trailers of titles that we know about.

After this, Witchfire that returns to show itself with a trailer dedicated to the technical share, also present in SIFU with the Arena modality, which will soon be introduced as a free update at the same time as the game’s debut on Xbox at the end of March.

Techland has shown New update of Dying Light 2 in uscita in April, an update that improves the combat system and introduces a very rich functionality, over the transmogrification. Also confirm a new DLC “Story Driven“by 2023.

During the Future Games Show Spring Showcase, I was also showing the new trailer for Fort Solis with Troy Baker, playing in this estate on PC and PlayStation 5. Also on this page hyenas, the new multiplayer player is ready in the Alpha phase, followed by After Us, a new project from the publisher Private Division, available from the month of Maggio. Also lo sparatutto Sci-Fi Synced Farsi vedere returns to the Future Games Show Spring Edition with both the finest of Lancio, the game will be available from this estate.

The Last Case of Benedict Fox It will arrive at the end of April and benefit from this spring showcase to present a new trailer inspired by the combat system. I nostalgici di Theme Park apprezzeranno invece Park Beyond, disponibile dal 16 juno su PC e toutte le console PlayStation e Xbox.

The Axis Unseen is a horror set against Skyrim and Fallout, surely one of the most interesting titles in the spring showcase of GamesRadar. In the meantime, space for a reel that shows titles such as Low-Fi, Twin Sails, Not For Broadcast, Men of War II, Wrestle Story and ARC Runner.