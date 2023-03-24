Xbox Series: 3 free games for a limited time for subscribers

In addition to the Games With Gold games offered each month, and the games that regularly enter Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft also offers its subscribers the possibility of playing several games without limitation for a limited time each week. After Session: Skate Sim, Autonaut and the very successful ANNO 1800 Console Edition, three new games are available for testing.

Three new Xbox Series games to try for free

All subscribers to the various services offered by Xbox will therefore be able to enjoy three games for free, without any limit. It is the complete games that are lent for a few days. From March 23 to 26 2023 therefore, you will be able to play Far Cry 5 at no additional cost, Bassmaster Fishing : Bassmaster Classic 2022, as well as Marvel’s Midnight Suns. The games benefit in the wake of a big promotion.

Far Cry 5 Standard edition at €8.99 instead of €59.99 Gold Edition at €13.49 instead of €89.99

Bassmaster Fishing : Bassmaster Classic 2022 Classic edition at €19.99 instead of €49.99 Deluxe Edition at $17.99 instead of €44.99

Marvel’s Midnight Suns Ehanced edition €34.99 instead of €64.99 Legendary Edition €49.99 instead of €99.99



Far Cry 5, roadtrip in Montana without Tony

Fifth installment of the famous Ubisoft license, Far Cry 5 sends you to Hope County, a town stuck in the middle of nowhere in the depths of Montana, USA. A corner of paradise that actually turns out to be the haunt of a Midsommar-style sect and a self-proclaimed nutcase prophet. Quickly, things will degenerate and you will then have no choice but to oppose all these beautiful people by supporting the few resistants who do not want to let go of their piece of land. icing on the cake, the game is celebrating its fifth anniversary and has just deployed a next-gen patch on Xbox Series.

Bassmaster Fishing, who said fishing was fun?

Bassmaster Fishing : Bassmaster Classic 2022 is a game fishing simulation (or not). In different semi-open environments in which you can move to find the best spot, you will simply have to take out the largest specimens of each species surveying the rivers, ponds and other rivers.

Bassmaster Fishing offers several dozen different fish and a whole bunch of licensed tools, from rods and lures to lines and hooks. Zero laughs.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns, one of the best Marvel games on Xbox Series

Marvel’s Midnight Suns was released on Xbox at the end of 2022 (along with all other mediums) and, although it went relatively incognito between big releases, it’s proving to be one of the best games from the Marvel stable to date. . This atypical tactical game, which mixes elements borrowed from XCOM and others from deckbuilder type games, proposes to embody one (or one) elected, Hunter, having to support several emblematic heroes in their quest to save the world from the clutches of Lilith, a powerful demon. In addition to being well put together, the game is particularly generous, offers intelligent game mechanics and even has solid and funny writing. A real surprise that should certainly please the fans.