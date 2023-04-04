Galician Empanada: the easy recipe with the secret to make it juicy and tasty

Easter is coming and probably one of the most important concerns this week in most homes is how to solve the menu for Good Friday, since tradition does not allow eating meat. Therefore, pay attention to this recipe Galician empanada it will be of great help.

On this occasion, the Galician empanada It can be an excellent option for those who want to eat rich, tasty and cheap. This is one of meals older, since the recipe dates from medieval times.

Initially, the Galician empanada it consisted of a preparation in which several leftovers could be used and therefore it was very cheap to make. Now, we bring you the steps to make this meal with tuna and the tricks so that you can stand out with your loved ones or give yourself a personal treat.

Ingredients

250 gr. natural tuna

500 gr. of onions

250 gr. crushed tomato

2 bay leaves

100 gr. of bell peppers

2 eggs

Butter

Olive oil

Peppers

Turmeric

Salt

Preparation

It is very important to preheat the oven to 180 degrees. Sauté the small cut vegetables (onions and bell peppers) for 15 minutes in olive oil and butter, and season with salt. Add the tomato puree, add the bay leaf, turmeric and paprika and cook for another 15 minutes with the pan covered. Once the eggs are boiled, add them chopped to the preparation, along with the shredded tuna. Oil a baking tray and put the stretched dough. Fill with the mixture and cover it with another dough, paint the edges and the surface with beaten egg and make a repulgue. Prick with a fork or knife and bake at 180 degrees for 45 minutes or until golden.

For the mass

Use 500 grams of common flour, place in a container, form a crown and add 1 teaspoon of salt, one of paprika, 200 cc of water, 12 tablespoons of oil and yeast. Mix and knead until the texture is smooth and not sticky. You may need more water or flour, in the middle of the kneading add 4 tablespoons of olive oil. Once the dough is obtained, let it rest for an hour, covered.

