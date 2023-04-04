Angelotti is prosecuted and the former Big Brother Corazza is released | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Tuesday April 4, 2023 | 5:00 a.m.

“It is clear that Angelotti found a recruiting niche in Oberá. In most cases, he found such primary needs in the children that they represented an easy target for him to grasp and then to welcome. To such an extent that one of them specified that he had to succumb to his sexual desires in exchange for food.

Through this and many other aberrational considerations, Judge Javier Sánchez Sarmiento, in charge of the Criminal and Correctional Court 48 of Buenos Aires, ordered yesterday the prosecution with preventive detention of Francisco Angelotti (46), who was arrested in the town of downtown the province accused of abuse and corruption of minors. Some victims, as has been reported, were transferred from the province to Buenos Aires.

The measure, according to the document to which El Territorio had access, also fell on his indicated accomplices, identified as Andrés Charpenet and Raúl Ignacio Mermet. The one who was released was the former Big Brother winner, Marcelo Corazza, although he will continue to be linked to the file.

In addition, the magistrate declined his jurisdiction and considered that the investigation should be continued in the federal jurisdiction before the evidence of human trafficking, so the Office of Draws of the Federal Criminal and Correctional Appeals Chamber must decide which court should continue with the processing of the file. In this regard, it is not ruled out that the organization has “international borders”.

In Misiones, internal voices of the Federal Court of Oberá expressed in recent days that they did not rule out that the case falls there. However, this was only speculation.

Angelotti is the most complicated, since he is considered “a criminally responsible co-perpetrator of the crime of illicit association, human trafficking aggravated by the number of victims, perpetrated against minors under 18 years of age and taking advantage of their vulnerable situation, continued sexual abuse with carnal access, seriously insulting, perpetrated against minors under 13 years of age, promotion of prostitution of minors under 18 years of age, child pornography and corruption of minors under thirteen years of age, all of them in real contest”.

Pizzas were sold in the house where the defendant lived. Photo: Cristian Valdez

Mermet is suspected of being a co-author of “illicit association, human trafficking aggravated by the number of victims, perpetrated against minors under 18 years of age and taking advantage of their vulnerable situation, continued sexual abuse with carnal access, seriously insulting, perpetrated against of minors under 13 years of age, corruption of minors perpetrated against minors under 13 years of age, all of them in real bankruptcy, while Charpenet is accused of “illicit association, human trafficking aggravated by the number of victims, perpetrated against minors 18 years old and taking advantage of their vulnerable situation, all of them in real competition.

All of them received an embargo of ten million pesos, while Corrazza, who is considered not to be part of the gang, received an embargo of two million pesos and since yesterday he has been at his home.

“Based on the amount of evidence reviewed, it is possible to see that we are dealing with an organization dedicated to recruiting minors in order to sexually abuse, corrupt and prostitute them,” the magistrate considered. So far, at least eight victims have been registered, several from Misiones, revealing that the arrest of those involved allowed the appearance of new complainants.

For this reason, it is not ruled out that accusations are added.

“From the analysis of the actions, a behavior that has never ceased is observed and that the passage of time has done nothing other than systematize and perfect its criminal actions. That translates into a selective process of recruitment, softening and exploitation by the actors and as a reverse, the economic or distortingly affective dependence of the victims towards them; a formula that undoubtedly facilitates durability”, was expanded regarding the fact that the investigation began due to events in 2001 but determined that the gang was still operating today.

The Justice also incorporated statements from alleged obereña victims through the Gesell Chamber, as exclusively reported by El Territorio. These were coordinated by the Federal Court of Oberá and made it possible to determine that the man residing in the Capital of Monte captured the victims on the street, first tempting them years ago with free hours on the computers of a cyber that they managed, but currently with electronic devices installed in your home.

These are vulnerable young people to whom he offered money in exchange for sexually abusing them. What was revealed is that before the refusals of his insinuations and proposals, the defendant increased the amounts more and more. It is even known that he helped the families of the victims.

“The greater the resistance, the larger the amounts offered to them. They reached a point where it was difficult for them, or even worse, impossible, to refuse ”, he stated. The children’s ordeal included keeping those outrages silent for many years.

The judge highlighted that, in addition to the vulnerability and age of his victims, a third pattern identified is patience.

“In keeping with the vulnerability and sexual immaturity typical of the age of the victims, this characteristic stands out in the scheme used and is always present in Angelotti’s actions. It has been an effective weapon to achieve his objectives. He did not need to resort to any means of material or physical violence (but psychological), and that led to the victims never feeling compelled to do anything they did not want to do,” said the man born in Pilar but settled several decades ago in Misiones.

