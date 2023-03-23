Genshin Impact 3.8: New character has revealed appearance

A new character from Genshin Impact Update 3.8 has been leaked on Chinese online forum Baidu Tieba. Unfortunately, his name is still unknown, but a part of his appearance has been revealed. The information was noticed by the website Sportskeeda, where it is said that the user “Xwides” displayed information about the release of a new playable character for Genshin Impact 3.8.

Genshin Impact update 3.8 new character appearance revealed. Source: Twitter

In the first tweet from user “Xwide”, the appearance of the new character that will be released in Genshin Impact 3.8 is revealed. It is actually a redone drawing of an old leak. Check out the social media post and image below.

More detailed fan art of the new character from 3.8. It is just a more detailed redrawing of the old one, in fact it may not have a reliable resemblance, just for reference. Previous post about her: https://t.co/8mVms4eePG Source: https://t.co/73U4HmfhFM#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/xGAJeTRnNL — Xwides Impact (@Xwides) March 21, 2023



Appearance of the new character that will be released in Genshin Impact 3.8 is leaked. Source: Twitter

Another piece of information about the new character in update 3.8 is that she will have a 4-star rarity, will be Inazuma’s and will control the Electro element.

Leak from the Chinese forum. In update 3.8, a new 4✰ character will be released – She’s from Inazuma

– 4✰ Electro

– Perhaps she is a support in the Dendro team The first image is a fragment of concept art, the second is fan art.

*While everything is very vague, subject to change#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/KBaEdlUFqO — Xwides Impact (@Xwides) March 7, 2023

Rumor has it that the character HoYoverse will release in Genshin Impact 3.8 will support Dendro teams, but no details beyond that have been provided.

It is also unknown what colors the character will have, but there is “chibi” style art (small caricature with a “cute” look).



Design of the new character that will be released in Genshin Impact 3.8. Source: Twitter

Sobre Genshin Impact

Developed by HoYoverse studio, Genshin Impact was released on September 28, 2020 for PC, PS4, Android and iOS. On April 28, 2021, Genshin Impact won a PS5 version. Unfortunately, although on January 13, 2020 the title was announced for Nintendo Switch, it has not won a release date until today and remains in development according to the GoNintendo website.

Genshin Impact is a free open-world action RPG game, where the player chooses one of the “Travelers” characters to unravel the mysteries of Teyvat, a world created for the game.