Georgina Fleur and beating-ex Kubi: “Yesterday there was another attack”

Von: Ina Michaelis-Ugwonno u. John Puthenpurackal

They had a turbulent on-off relationship for several years and had a child together. And although Georgina Fleur (32) and her ex Kubilay “Kubi” Özdemir (42) have long been separated, there are always unpleasant encounters.

Actually, the TV star (“The Bachelor”, “I’m a star – get me out of here!”, “Battle of the reality stars – shipwreck on the dream beach”) is trying to live a nice and relaxed life in Dubai with her little daughter (1 ) to build. But her beating ex Kubi always seems to put a spanner in the works.

In March 2022 shocked Georgina with a black eye that her daughter’s father, from whom she finally separated in 2021, missed her in a violent argument. “My hand slipped. And I’m sorry”, he admitted the beating attack to BILD. And promised improvement and to keep your distance.

But there is always a fight between the two. Just over two weeks ago, Georgina told Instagram how her ex ambushed her and snatched her daughter.

“I had a panic attack,” said Georgina after the incident. And claimed that Kubilay Özdemir continued to follow her and watched her from a restaurant. Luckily she got her daughter back from her ex, Georgina explained. But the shock of what happened was deep.

Her ex Kubi didn’t want to know about the attack on his ex and daughter this time, said to BILD: “The opposite of what happened happened.” The situation escalated because he allegedly “didn’t pay any attention” to Georgina have. In addition, SHE sought a conversation with him and stalked him, and with her “consent he was allowed to hold their daughter in his arms for a moment”.

Was that the end of the bad Zoffs between the ex-partners? Obviously not. Because in an Instagram question and answer session, Georgina made it clear on Sunday: The relationship nightmare continues.

“Are you quiet about your daughter’s father now?” Georgina was asked by one of her fans.

Her answer: “Unfortunately not! It’s so annoying. Since there was another attack yesterday, I have to call the police here again.”

On Instagram, Georgina Fleur answered her fans’ questions about her ex Kubi, who is the father of her little daughter Photo: georginafleur.tv/Instagram

Georgina does not reveal in detail how exactly her ex should have attacked her this time.

She only says so much on the subject: “He continues to try to contact my environment here and there. Stays in Dubai. Really creepy. Friends of mine happened to meet him in my area. I blocked it and also informed security and the building manager.”

According to Georgina, Kubi is in Dubai and making her life difficult Photo: georginafleur.tv/Instagram

Mama Georgina would like to make one thing all the clearer: “I have sole custody and he is not registered as the father,” she shoots at the father of her daughter, who she wants to raise alone in Dubai.

Kubilay Özdemir denies another attack on his ex on Monday. He claims to BILD: “I’m supposed to have attacked Georgina, how is that supposed to work? I’ve been in Thailand for three days.”

The argument that flares up again and again between the ex-partners is sad. Especially for their little daughter, who can’t help it at all…